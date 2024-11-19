The team provide a round-the-clock service backing up medical support for East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Volunteers with Melton Community First Responders have gathered to celebrate their being given a prestigious King’s Award.

We reported last week that the group had been recognised with the highest honour a voluntary organisation can receive – they will be presented with it early next year. The photograph shows, from left, Claire Frisby, Gary Musson, Jonny McGrady, Dave Simmonds, Ina Scott, Patrick Belcher, Peter Scott and Tim Frisby.