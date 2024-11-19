First responders gather to celebrate King's Award

By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 12:37 GMT
Melton Community First Responders celebrate their King's Award, from left: Claire Frisby, Gary Musson, Jonny McGrady, Dave Simmonds, Ina Scott, Patrick Belcher, Peter Scott, Tim FrisbyMelton Community First Responders celebrate their King's Award, from left: Claire Frisby, Gary Musson, Jonny McGrady, Dave Simmonds, Ina Scott, Patrick Belcher, Peter Scott, Tim Frisby
Melton Community First Responders celebrate their King's Award, from left: Claire Frisby, Gary Musson, Jonny McGrady, Dave Simmonds, Ina Scott, Patrick Belcher, Peter Scott, Tim Frisby
Volunteers with Melton Community First Responders have gathered to celebrate their being given a prestigious King’s Award.

We reported last week that the group had been recognised with the highest honour a voluntary organisation can receive – they will be presented with it early next year. The photograph shows, from left, Claire Frisby, Gary Musson, Jonny McGrady, Dave Simmonds, Ina Scott, Patrick Belcher, Peter Scott and Tim Frisby.

The team provide a round-the-clock service backing up medical support for East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Related topics:East Midlands Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice