First pictures of 71-year-old Melton Mayor’s charity skydive

These are the first pictures of 71-year-old Melton Mayor, Councillor Malise Graham, skydiving at 10,000ft for his brave charity challenge this week.

We reported earlier this week that he confronted his fears to complete his first ever parachute jump on Monday.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, pictured doing his charity parachute jump EMN-190927-120910001

Councillor Graham was terrified by the prospect of leaping out of a plane in the skies abover Langar Airfield.

But he managed to do it, alongside wife Pamela, three daughters and a son-in-law and has so far raised more than £3,500 in sponsorship for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

He told the Melton Times: “From my point of view, yes it was terrifying and everyone else was far braver.

“But if it had been a walk in the park, people would not have been as generous in their sponsorship.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, pictured in the plane as he prepares to do his charity parachute jump with family members EMN-190927-120920001

“It was that, that kept me going.”

Councillor Graham added: “I am very pleased that I did it and am so proud and grateful to my family who all contributed to a major fundraising effort for Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

“I was so far out of my comfort zone but comforted by the professionalism and encouragement by all at Skydive Langar.”

He completed the challenge with Pam (68), their daughters, Bella, Porge and Vicky, and son-in-law, James.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham (below), pictured doing his charity parachute jump EMN-190927-120930001

Pam and Bella did a skydive 25 years ago when Malise was last Mayor - raising £5,000 for the hospice - but this time he decided to join them after managing to lose a stone in weight to be fit enough to take part.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grahamfamilyskydive if you would like to sponsor Malise and his family for their efforts.