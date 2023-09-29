First ever Meet Melton showcase is to take place in the town centre

Melton Melton, which will be centred around Market Place, is billed as a unique showcase for everything the town has to offer.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is hosting the event alongside its regular Saturday street market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stalls will range from the local Rotarians and Lions clubs to MV16 sixth form college and SMB College Group to the local Scouts group.

Staff from the baby unit will also be there alongside charities such as Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary and the local support group for prostate cancer.

A town estate spokesperson said: “This will be an opportunity for Melton clubs, groups, charities, and businesses to gather together in one space to shout about what our town has on offer.

"This will run alongside our usual market and our fabulous traders are very excited to join in.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live performances and demonstrations will also be given during the day, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

The following organisations will be in attendance at the first Meet Melton tomorrow: