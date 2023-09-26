Firewalk fundraiser for Dove Cottage Day Hospice

The first ever firewalk staged by the Stathern-based charity takes place on Saturday November 11 at Langar Airfield.

The event will begin with a seminar from a certified fire-walking master, who will coach participants on how to prepare themselves for the challenge before they are invited to walk over a carpet of coals which can reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dove Cottage is partnering with the UK’s leading fire-walking company to provide a professional and exciting experience for those who take part.

Members of the charity are hoping lots of people come forward to try the experience and raise vital funds for the hospice.

Fire-walking is a practice that involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits and explore the relationship between fear, fire, and belief.

Fire-walking Instructor, Barry Collins, said: “Firewalking is not just about walking on fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It offers the opportunity to explore the limiting beliefs some people hold, whilst providing the environment to discover the resources we have inside to overcome fear, uncertainty and challenge.

"Most anyone can do it – you just have to make the decision.”

Tickets cost £30 to take part, with each entrants asked to raise additional sponsorship on top which will also go towards the work of the charity.