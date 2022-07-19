Fire service declares 'major incident' on Melton's hottest day

Leicestershire Fire Service on a call-out today to a grass fire in record temperatures for the county

Matthew O’Callaghan, who organises the town’s food festivals, was amazed to see the reading on his thermometer at home.

He said: “It’s 40.3 in Asfordby Road this afternoon.

“It’s officially Melting Mowbray!”

Matthew O'Callaghan shows off the thermometer reading at his Asfordby Road home this afternoon

Meanwhile the local fire service has declared a ‘major incident’ across Leicestershire and Rutland due to the high number of call-outs crews are responding to.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We will not be attending automatic fire alarms at the moment.

"Please only call us if it’s an emergency.”

And the fire service also warned: “Please do not be tempted to enter open water venues to cool off as the water temperature will still be dangerously cold and threatening to life.”

Have you recorded a hotter temperature in the Melton borough today?