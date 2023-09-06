Female skydivers set a new 'head down' formation national record at Skydive Langar PHOTO ANDREW FORD

A dozen participants leapt from a plane at 14,000ft above Skydive Langar before setting a new record for the largest number of women to take part in a successful ‘head-down’ formation jump.

They travelled upside down at speeds exceeding 130mph before following that up with a second new record for the biggest female total break sequential head down skydive, with 10 females building on shape, letting go and building a second shape.

In both cases, they dispersed at around 5,000ft to deploy their parachutes and fly back down to earth.

The record was organised by world record holders Hannah Parker and Elise Sharp and took a total of five jumps to achieve the records, with some small group practice over three days spread across the 2023 summer skydiving season.

Hannah said: “It’s been an incredible experience and we’re very proud to have achieved a new British record.

“Ours is a sport where female participation is on the rise, but we’ve still got a way to go.

"It’s our pleasure to host female events like this one and our hope that our efforts will inspire other women in skydiving to get involved, and for more females generally to come and have a go.”