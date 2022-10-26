Police could be investigating many more rural crimes this winter

The advice comes from NFU Mutual, a leading rural insurer, which is concerned that the nights drawing in, combined with the deepening cost of living crisis, could trigger further increases in thefts from farms and countryside properties.

A recent poll by the company found that 89 per cent of respondents believed that inflation would lead to an increase in rural crime.

NFU Mutual claims for thefts reveal that farm vehicles, including tractors, quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) pick-up trucks, and Land Rover Defenders, are all targets for rural thieves. This year trailers are also being stolen in large numbers.

Increases in the prices of diesel, heating oil, fertiliser and machinery are also making farms more attractive targets for criminals.

Large-scale fuel theft is plaguing farms, with reports of tank raiders stealing over 1,000 litres in recent weeks.

Thieves are also continuing to steal expensive tractor Global Positioning Systems (GPS) which are used to manage field operations, from drilling and fertiliser application, to harvest.

High food prices could also lead to a resurgence of livestock rustling, making it vital for stock markings to be clear on farms and for stock to be regularly checked through the winter months.

Rebecca Davidson, a rural affairs specialist with the organisation, said: “Pre-Covid, NFU Mutual would see farm theft costs increase in the last three months of the year when dark nights and bad weather provided cover for criminals to get on to farms unseen.

Advertisement

“This year we’re very concerned that rising inflation and the energy crisis could be the catalyst for an epidemic of crime in the countryside.

“Strong security measures do deter thieves but need regularly updating to remain effective as thieves are adept at finding ways to defeat them.