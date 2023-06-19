Farm near Melton to host comedy event

Award-winning Melton comedian, Jon Pearson

The event, at Vine Farm Dairy, at Great Dalby, is headlined by Steve Royle, who made his name as a finalist in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent three years ago.

Steve will be joined by Jack Gleadow, a comic with a unique act described as a one-man variety show.

The shows have been organised by Melton’s own multi-award-winning comedian Jon Pearson, a school friend from the old King Edward VI School of James Mann, whose family run the farm.

Audience members are invited to bring their own alcohol and refreshments and their will be a hog roast being served on the day.

The shows, which are not suitable for children, will be on Saturday July 22 in a barn opposite the village school, on Top End, with the afternoon performance at 4pm and the later one at 8.30pm.

Thus is the second time the farm has been used for a comedy event.

Charlotte Winn, from the farm, said: “During lockdown, Jon found his all of his comedy shows cancelled and put a shout-out on Facebook to ask if any of his friends knew of a suitable space he could hold a comedy gig that adhered to lockdown restrictions.

"James said he had a suitable barn and Funny at the Farm was born.

"In 2020 we hosted two sold out shows and after a three-year break it’s back.”

Click HERE for tickets to the early show.