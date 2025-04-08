Family pays tribute to Melton man who 'stopped and chatted to everybody'

By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Melton man Oliver Fitzgerald who has passed away aged 86Melton man Oliver Fitzgerald who has passed away aged 86
Melton man Oliver Fitzgerald who has passed away aged 86
One of Melton Mowbray’s great characters has sadly passed away aged 86.

The family of Oliver Fitzgerald were ‘devastated’ to lose him on Saturday, two days after suffering a major stroke.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after returning home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His daughter, Clare Young, said: “As late as last Tuesday Dad was at the cattle market chatting to all of the people he knew and at one point bargaining to buy a pig.

Oliver Fitzgerald with darts team-mates in MeltonOliver Fitzgerald with darts team-mates in Melton
Oliver Fitzgerald with darts team-mates in Melton

"Dad was very well known in Melton and since we posted on Facebook that he had passed away we’ve had more than 200 people commenting.

“I think that the reason he got lots of lovely comments is that he knows so many people from all of his activities but more importantly because of the way he stopped and chatted to everybody.

“In fact his grand-daughter, Lola, said ‘when grandad meets me from school it should only take five minutes to get home but it takes more than an hour because grandad knows everybody in Melton and stops and talks to them all’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver was born in Ireland and grew up in the town of Tipperary.

A darts competition victory for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team-matesA darts competition victory for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team-mates
A darts competition victory for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team-mates

Clare said: “He went home regularly to see family and friends and to support the Tipperary hurling team.

“He could often be heard singing ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’.”

After moving to Melton Mowbray, Oliver worked at Petfoods for more than 40 years where he made many friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was married to Gwen and had a family from a previous marriage to the late Janet Jones.

More cup success for Oliver Fitzgerald and his teamMore cup success for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team
More cup success for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team

They are daughters Clare and Rita, grandchildren Nicola, who is a nurse, and Maggie, who is a police detective, plus grandchildren Lola, Theo and Matilda.

He was also very close to Gwen’s children and grandchildren.

Oliver lived in Kings Road in Melton for more than 60 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clare added: “He was a regular at the White Hart pub and enjoyed snooker and darts, for which he won many trophies.

“Everybody in town knew that he was a massive Spurs fan and he was often teased about it, all of which he laughed off.”

A funeral date and venue will be announced soon.

Related topics:MeltonMelton MowbrayNottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice