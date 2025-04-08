Melton man Oliver Fitzgerald who has passed away aged 86

One of Melton Mowbray’s great characters has sadly passed away aged 86.

The family of Oliver Fitzgerald were ‘devastated’ to lose him on Saturday, two days after suffering a major stroke.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after returning home.

His daughter, Clare Young, said: “As late as last Tuesday Dad was at the cattle market chatting to all of the people he knew and at one point bargaining to buy a pig.

Oliver Fitzgerald with darts team-mates in Melton

"Dad was very well known in Melton and since we posted on Facebook that he had passed away we’ve had more than 200 people commenting.

“I think that the reason he got lots of lovely comments is that he knows so many people from all of his activities but more importantly because of the way he stopped and chatted to everybody.

“In fact his grand-daughter, Lola, said ‘when grandad meets me from school it should only take five minutes to get home but it takes more than an hour because grandad knows everybody in Melton and stops and talks to them all’.”

Oliver was born in Ireland and grew up in the town of Tipperary.

A darts competition victory for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team-mates

Clare said: “He went home regularly to see family and friends and to support the Tipperary hurling team.

“He could often be heard singing ‘It’s a long way to Tipperary’.”

After moving to Melton Mowbray, Oliver worked at Petfoods for more than 40 years where he made many friends.

He was married to Gwen and had a family from a previous marriage to the late Janet Jones.

More cup success for Oliver Fitzgerald and his team

They are daughters Clare and Rita, grandchildren Nicola, who is a nurse, and Maggie, who is a police detective, plus grandchildren Lola, Theo and Matilda.

He was also very close to Gwen’s children and grandchildren.

Oliver lived in Kings Road in Melton for more than 60 years.

Clare added: “He was a regular at the White Hart pub and enjoyed snooker and darts, for which he won many trophies.

“Everybody in town knew that he was a massive Spurs fan and he was often teased about it, all of which he laughed off.”

A funeral date and venue will be announced soon.