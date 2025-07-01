Michael Isaacs and Penny Nesbitt - they are selling Ragdale Hall Spa after running it for 35 years

It is the end of an era at the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa with new owners set to take over the family-run business.

Michael Isaacs and Penny Nesbitt have owned the spa for more than 30 years and overseen the introduction of many new facilities and services for guests.

But they have decided now to sell the business to Fortress Investment Group, which owns Punch Taverns, Majestic Wines and most recently purchased the Loungers group.

The organisation has a longstanding track record of investing in hotels and hospitality assets across the US, Europe and Japan.

In a joint-statement on their decision to sell up, Michael and Penny said: "After 35 years as a family-run business, we’ve decided it’s the right time to pass Ragdale on to new ownership.

"It has been a major part of our lives, and we’re proud of the business we've built.

"We leave with deep appreciation for our team, our guests, and the local community, and with confidence that Ragdale is in good hands for the future.”

Fortress says it is ‘excited about the journey ahead; they will provide renewed investment, energy and support for the Ragdale team to help grow the business’.

It will be ‘business as usual, with no material changes in the way Ragdale is run’.

There will be a continued focus on ‘Ragdale’s ethos of superb guest service’, but they ‘hope to bring some new experiences in the not too distant future’.

The current leadership team will remain in place, with managing director, Hugh Wilson, and commercial and HR director, Allison Garner, continuing their roles as directors.

Fortress says it intends to continue to invest in and expand Ragdale, as well as pursue a consolidation strategy in the UK spa resort sector, leveraging the Ragdale teams’ experience and expertise.

The company has appointed Davidson Hospitality Group to provide additional support to the Ragdale team, building on Davidson’s deep global experience in hotel and resort assets.

The appointment of Davidson will not lead to any replacement of roles, it states.

Davidson is an award-winning full-service hospitality management company, comprised of 85 hotels and resorts, and more than 240 restaurants, bars, and lounges principally across the United States.