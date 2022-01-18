Family mourn popular Melton antique dealer and historian Roy Templeton

The late Roy Templeton pictured with some of his beloved children and grandchildren EMN-220118-094517001

Some of his many friends will join family members at a funeral service on Wednesday January 26 at the town’s St Mary’s Church, at 10.30am.

Roy’s love for his home town was projected through his huge contribution to the popular Facebook page, ‘Friends who like Memories of Melton Mowbray’, where people post old photographs of the town.

His daughter, Maisie, told the Melton Times: “It was quite sudden for us when dad passed away.

The late Roy Templeton pictured with an owl EMN-220118-094437001

“We’ve had a lot of messages since we lost him.

“He loved Melton and he had loads of friends in the town.”

Roy was born at home in Staveley Road in Melton to parents who were very religious.

His father was a bellringer at St Mary’s Church and taught the young Roy the basics of how to do it.

The late Roy Templeton pictured during a day photographing wildlife EMN-220118-094457001

He attended Asfordby Hill Primary School and then the old Boys’ Grammar School in Melton.

Roy left school at an early age and taught himself various skills and about a lot of subjects.

His professional passion became antiques, buying them and selling them from his shop in Sherrard Street, where Peacocks clothing store is now.

Roy also had an antiques stall in the town centre market for many years.

The late Roy Templeton pictured playing a keyboard EMN-220118-094507001

He split from his partner, Julie McQuillan, many years ago and the couple had four daughters, Emily, Florence and Charlotte, as well as Maisie, and 11 grandchildren.

He was very good at electronics, carpentry and computing and had started making cigar box guitars out of wood.

Another of Roy’s interests was photography, taking shots of churches and wildlife, particularly birds.

“Dad loved talking about the history of Melton, probably because he was born here and never left to live anywhere else,” said Maisie.

“He loved his Facebook memories group, sharing old photos with people and discussing the history of the town.”

Roy, who also ran his own magazine company called Spectrum UK, which published quizzes among other things, passed away suddenly on December 30.

Everyone who knew him is welcome to attend the funeral and flowers can be sent to the town’s Mousley Family Funerals, which is handling arrangements.

The service will be followed by a private burial at Thorpe Road Cemetery in Melton.

Paying tribute to her father, Maisie added: “He was amazing. He was always there if we needed him.