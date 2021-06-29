Family firm raises £21K for cancer charity with gruelling challenge

A team from Wright’s Agriculture, a family farming business based in Saxelbye, celebrate taking on the gruelling 3 Peaks Challenge.

By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:02 am
A dozen employees and family members completed it in under 24 hours and raised over £21,000 for Cancer Research UK.

They ascended Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales respectively.

Go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/wrights-agriculture-giving-page-57 to sponsor them.

