Family firm raises £21K for cancer charity with gruelling challenge
A team from Wright’s Agriculture, a family farming business based in Saxelbye, celebrate taking on the gruelling 3 Peaks Challenge.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:02 am
A dozen employees and family members completed it in under 24 hours and raised over £21,000 for Cancer Research UK.
They ascended Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales respectively.
Go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/wrights-agriculture-giving-page-57 to sponsor them.