News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Family entertainment lined up for the new Stockyard Saturdays festival

A programme of free family entertainment is being lined up at weekends at Melton’s Stockyard starting from next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
The Stockyard in Melton MowbrayThe Stockyard in Melton Mowbray
The Stockyard in Melton Mowbray

Stockyard Saturdays, at the town’s livestock market site, will take place on the second Saturday of each month, on July 8, Aug 12, Sept 9 and Oct 14.

Among the activities being promised include miniature trains, festival puppets, storytelling workshops for children, penalty shoot-outs involving local football clubs and a vehicle display. including Formula One cars

Street food vendors will be serving throughout and there will also be live music at the Round Corner Brewery and Fur And Feather Bar.

Organisers hope the event will be increase the number of visitors to Melton and boost trade at local town centre businesses.

Most Popular

The Stockyard, which recently received millions of pounds of new investment as part of the government’s ‘levelling up’ initiative, is set for a major makeover in the next few years.

Related topics:MeltonOrganisers