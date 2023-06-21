Family entertainment lined up for the new Stockyard Saturdays festival

The Stockyard in Melton Mowbray

Stockyard Saturdays, at the town’s livestock market site, will take place on the second Saturday of each month, on July 8, Aug 12, Sept 9 and Oct 14.

Among the activities being promised include miniature trains, festival puppets, storytelling workshops for children, penalty shoot-outs involving local football clubs and a vehicle display. including Formula One cars

Street food vendors will be serving throughout and there will also be live music at the Round Corner Brewery and Fur And Feather Bar.

Organisers hope the event will be increase the number of visitors to Melton and boost trade at local town centre businesses.