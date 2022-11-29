George Madden, who was tragically killed in a road collision on the A606

George Madden was driving his BMW 5 Series along the A606 when he was in collision with an Audi A5 and a Renault Clio close to the junction with Whissendine Road near Leethorpe.

Sadly he died at the scene, leaving parents, Gabbie and Sharon, sister Daisy and girlfriend Hunni devastated.

Mum, Sharon, told the Melton Times: “We’ve had massive, overwhelming support from people.

“We are sleeping a bit more now and we have to be strong for Daisy.

“Lots of friends have called round supporting us and we are happier when we’ve got people in the house.”

The family, who live on Burton Road, have received dozens of sympathy cards.

Sharon added: “George was an outgoing boy, friendly, loving and he spoke to everybody.

“We knew he had a lot of friends but not to the extent we are seeing now,

“There is a lovely tribute of flowers up there by the road where it happened.”

George was born at the town’s St Mary’s Birth Centre and attended St Francis Primary School and Long Field Spencer Academy.

He studied horticulture at the Brooksby campus of SMB College Group and had been working as a gardener.

George recently took a lorry driving licence and hoped to make that a career.

He enjoyed shooting and beating with a local club at Freeby with the family’s springer spaniels.

Dad, Gabbie, said: “George loved being outside which is why he enjoyed being a gardener.

"His main passion was cars, though, and he really enjoyed working on them.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 10am on Monday November 21.

It also injured women driving the other two cars, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

George’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Melton, at 1pm on Thursday December 15, followed by cremation at Loughborough.

