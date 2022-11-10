Mark Hellyer, founder of Melton Accident Repair Centre, has passed away aged 54

Mark, a director of Melton Accident Repair Centre (MARC), had a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Spain with his wife of 30 years, Lynne.

He was also well known in local sporting circles after running the former Sunday football team, Real Ale Madrid, for many years.

His passing, at the couple’s holiday apartment in Malaga last month, has been a terrible shock for friends, customers and business associates.

Mark Hellyer, founder of Melton Accident Repair Centre, has passed away aged 54

Mark’s father-in-law, David Brown, told the Melton Times: “Mark knew so many people in Melton and there has been an immense response since he passed away.

"So many people have been ringing the garage to offer their condolences and to ask about the funeral.

"It has come as such a shock to everyone who knew him.”

Mark grew up in Melton as the youngest of four brothers.

Advertisement

He met Lynne on a train when they were both travelling to work in Leicester as teenagers.

The couple had a son, Jake, and a daughter, Lori, and their first grandchild is due to be born next year.

Mark trained from the age of 16 as a car body repairer and sprayer and he decided to set up his own business, MARC, in Mill Lane, in 2002, before relocating to the current premises in North Street three years later.

David said: “Mark quickly gained a very good reputation in the town because he was an excellent paint sprayer.

Advertisement

"He went from strength to strength and the business had a number of corporate customers.

"They didn’t really need to advertise because all the work came from their reputation.

"They worked on a lot of high performance cars and it developed into a very good business, which his son, Jake, now runs with another guy.”

A funeral service for Mark will be at St Mary’s Church, Melton, at 10.15am on Monday November 21, followed by cremation at Loughborough.

Advertisement