Exhausted Luke runs 100km in a day to raise money for pitch
A youth football coach has raised around £1,500 towards a new 3G football pitch by running 100km - starting and finishing in Long Clawson.
The route taken by Luke Martino, who is manager of the Under 13s Diamonds team for Asfordby Amateurs, Ladies Girls and Inclusive FC, took him deep into Rutland, over the Charnwood district border and across the Vale of Belvoir.
He started out at 6am on Saturday and finished, absolutely exhausted, just before 9pm, with players and club officials giving his refreshments and support at various pit stops en route.
The plan was to raise £500 but Luke has ended up trebling that target with procceds going towards the installing of a new 3G football pitch at John Ferneley College, which the Asfordby club will be one of the clubs from the community who will get to play on it.