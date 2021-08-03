Exhausted Luke runs 100km in a day to raise money for pitch

Luke Martino is congratulated by players from Asfordby Amateurs, Ladies Girls & Inclusive FC after completing his 100km run to raise money for a new 3G pitch for training EMN-210308-121254001

The route taken by Luke Martino, who is manager of the Under 13s Diamonds team for Asfordby Amateurs, Ladies Girls and Inclusive FC, took him deep into Rutland, over the Charnwood district border and across the Vale of Belvoir.

He started out at 6am on Saturday and finished, absolutely exhausted, just before 9pm, with players and club officials giving his refreshments and support at various pit stops en route.

The plan was to raise £500 but Luke has ended up trebling that target with procceds going towards the installing of a new 3G football pitch at John Ferneley College, which the Asfordby club will be one of the clubs from the community who will get to play on it.

The GPS-recorded route, starting and finishing at Long Clawson, which Luke Martino followed for epic his 100km run to raise money for a new 3G pitch EMN-210308-121305001