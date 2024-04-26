The infinity pool at Ragdale Hall Spa

With the days drawing out, it’s the perfect time to spend some quality time at the beautiful Ragdale Hall Spa.

Tucked away in the Leicestershire countryside and surrounded by tranquillity and rejuvenation, Ragdale offers a serene escape from everyday life.

An Evening Spa Experience (from £82), or if you are wanting to stay for the day, a Relaxation spa package (from £216), provides the opportunity to immerse in complete serenity.

With unlimited access to six pools, including their Rooftop Infinity Pool, over 12 heat and water experiences in the Thermal Spa plus a seasonal meal crafted by expert chefs and award-winning customer service, it’s an idyllic place to give your time an exceptional quality.

Exclusively for Melton Times readers visiting during May and June, they are being offered £10 off an Evening Spa Experience package and £40 off a Relaxation Day.

To book your visit, call Ragdale Hall’s reservation team on 01664 433 000 to claim your exclusive readers offer and quote MELTON TIMES.

T& Cs Apply for this special offer for readers:

To benefit from the deals, you must visit between May 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Travel is not included in the offer.

Guests must be aged 16 years or over to be able to claim the deals.

New Bookings only are being accepted for this offer.