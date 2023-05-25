New leader of Melton Borough Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt

Labour had five councillors elected at the recent local elections after having none on the previous council and they joined forces at the annual meeting with many of the 10 Independents to oust the Tories from the key leadership and cabinet posts.

Pip Allnatt (Lab) was installed as leader after narrowly defeating veteran Conservative councillor, and previous deputy leader, Malise Graham, by 13 votes to 11, with four abstentions.

In a stunning move, Councillor Allnatt immediately appointed Independent Margaret Glancy as deputy leader and new councillors, Sharon Butcher (Ind) and Sarah Cox (Lab), plus Pat Cumbers (Ind) to positions in his new cabinet.

Clockwise from top left - the new cabinet members at Melton Borough Council, deputy leader Margaret Glancy, Sarah Cox, Sharon Butcher and Pat Cumbers

Conservatives have provided leaders of the council for two decades but previous leader, Councillor Joe Orson, decided to stand down after the party group lost control of the council at the recent elections with a number of prominent councillors failing to be re-elected. The previous cabinet was entirely made up of Tory councillors.

Councillor Allnatt, who represents Melton Egerton, told the annual meeting that he wanted to collaborate with other members for the good of the borough but he saw it as an opportunity for a fresh start for the council.

"As we move onto this new chapter for the council I want to ensure that we get together to lead for the common good of the community,” he said.

"Everyone will have a voice and we need to start with a clean slate.

"We are a mixed group of councillors, all with a variety of issues we will want to bring forward.

"It's important we recognise that through the ballot box, the public have expressed a desire for change.

"This doesn’t mean we throw the baby out with the bath water and we will continue to build on all the things the council is already doing really well, but we will take stock and listen and ensure we develop policies democratically and with broad support.”

He added: "I look forward to working with the whole community, including the parishes and those in the town centre, to implement improvements in a timely, effective and efficient manner for all our residents.”

New deputy leader, Councillor Glancy, had heavily criticised the previous Conservative leadership group for the way they ran the authority.

But she told the meeting she considered Councillor Allnatt as ‘best person for the job as leader’ and said: “This is not a politically driven decision, it is one reflective of his experience and of our desire to move forward and unite the council.

"I am confident we can work well together as a harmony cabinet with a majority of Independent councillors to achieve the best for our community.”