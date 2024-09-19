The top three celebrate at the end of Power in the Park 2024 in Melton Mowbray IMAGE WJM Photography

Organisers of Melton Mowbray’s Power in the Park are already preparing for next year’s event and they say it will be even bigger and better.

Crowds packed into Play Close Park last month to enjoy some amazing feats of strength from able bodies and disabled athletes.

This year’s winner was Tom Pearson, who was crowned Leicestershire’s Strongest Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finlay Wright finished runner-up and James Taylor was third.

One of the strength events at Power in the Park 2024 in Melton Mowbray IMAGE WJM Photography

The brilliant free event was organised by Fraser Mann, Lee Freer and Alexandra Green.

Lee said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone who came down to watch and support the event in Play Close Park.

“Once again, the turnout was incredible and each year is gaining more attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Power in the Park aims to make each year more exciting and bigger than the previous year, whilst remaining a free event to the public.”

An athlete feeling the strain at Power in the Park 2024 in Melton Mowbray IMAGE WJM Photography

Aside from the strength contests, the audience loved a magnificent fire performance from Yolanda Offodile and Josh Walker.

Local businesses and some further afield set up stalls at the event and there were plenty of food and drink stands to serve refreshments to the many who attended.

On the quality of the competition this year, Lee commented: “This year, we welcomed back the Great Britain Disabled Strongman Competition, which once again inspired the crowd and showed that anything is possible in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year our athletes pushed their capabilities to the limits with weights which some of them had never even tried to lift before.

"The show was a fantastic spectacle for the community, with all welcomed to watch.

"Congratulations to all of the athletes who took part, your sportsmanship was impeccable.”

Organisers are now planning the 2025 edition of Power in the Park, which will be on Saturday August 16 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee added: “When one event finishes, it is straight on to preparing for the next.

“We have said that next year will be even bigger and more exciting.

“We have plenty of new ideas in store to bring the wow factor.”

Email [email protected] if you or your company is interested in sponsoring Power in the Park 2025.