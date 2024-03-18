James Sealy (Bentons) and Scott Ruck (Melton Market) at a recent farm sale

Bentons, of Nottingham Street, and Melton Mowbray Market will team up for complete dispersal farm sale of arable and livestock equipment on behalf of Andrew Mason, of Stoke Albany, near Market Harborough.

The sale, which is on Friday May 10 from 12.30pm, follows previous successful farm sales jointly managed by the two companies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sales will be led by James Sealy, head of agriculture at Bentons, and Scott Ruck, director of auctions at the market.

Elizabeth Bateman, Bentons’ managing director, commented: “Agriculture has always been at the heart of our business at Bentons, going back to Alastair, our founder, who has had long-term involvement with the market.

"Looking to the future, it is an exciting time for James and Scott to collaborate, building upon their collective experience and expertise in livestock markets, land management and farm sales.

"We are excited for this initiative and to continue our long history of working with the market.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugh Brown, CEO of Melton Market said: "We feel that working with agents such as Bentons gives us and our customers the best of both worlds, with our week in, week out auctioneering infrastructure and Bentons’ natural client reach into sales and advisory.

"Each team delivers its area of expertise to our farming customers to ensure they have the best possible outcomes.”