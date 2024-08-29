Jane Wood and fellow organisers with a cheque from their fundraising event for the air ambulance

The local equestrian community came together to raise more than £2,000 for charity in memory of Caroline Harvey, who died following a horse riding accident 10 years ago.

Members of Rearsby Lodge Riding Club (RLRC) organised a fundraising event at Aylesford Equine X Country centre, near Melton, in aid of the local air ambulance, which came to Caroline’s aid.

A crew flew her to hospital in March 2014 and the speed at which she was treated by the paramedics allowed her family to talk to her the next day before she sadly passed away, aged 40,

The event was planned by Caroline’s friend, Jane Wood, with help from fellow RLRC members Kate Hill, Claire Atkins and Liz Atkins.

Caroline Harvey, who died from injuries sustained in a riding accident in 2014, pictured her beloved horse

Jane said: “The air ambulance was instrumental in attending the scene and providing the necessary care.

“With it being 10 years later, it felt a most poignant time to raise money for the work the air ambulance service does and remember a loving daughter and close friend.

“Caroline’s mum Ruth Harvey fully supported us running this equestrian event, as Caroline was a past member of RLRC, and her mum is proud to continue raising funds for the service.

“It was a fabulous evening, very well attended, raising a whopping total of £2,076, in the most wonderful venue, including marquee, outside arenas, and with the perfect weather.”

Jane would like to thank all of the following for their contributions in taking part in the displays or on trade stands and for providing entertainment: Quorn Hunt Pony Club, Wade Barley and Phil Brown Eventing, East Midlands Quadrille Club, Emma Brown with Area 12 Side Saddle Team, Coffee Bean Alfresco Café, Glyn’s Ices, Sally Andrews with British Horse Society (BHS) stand, Piccalily At Prestwold farm shop, Stirrup Cup mobile bar, Paul Barker’s burger & chips van, Bakery 91, Ceilidh dancing with Bare Bones Band, Laura Parker (singer), Tombola – ran by Colette Lucas and mum Sheila, which alone made a profit of £540.

Organisers are also grateful to those who generously donated prizes for the tombola and to Louise Brutnell and the Walker family from Aylesford Lodge Farm, for allowing the ‘amazing facilities’ to be used for ‘a memorable event’.