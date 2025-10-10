A family taking part in last year's Great Dalby Dollop

Entries are now being taken for popular annual fun run and walk, The Great Dalby Dollop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place over a 5km course at Moscow Farm, off Burrough Road, on Sunday November 23, at 11am, with the option for participants to take on a 10km route.

Great views of Burrough Hill and the glorious countryside can be enjoyed by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds from the fun run will be directed towards the upkeep of St Swithun’s Church in the village.

About £1,500 was raised for the church at last year’s event which saw 125 runners and walkers taking part.

Organiser Ruth Man said: “The cross country course is 5km long, with an option of 10km for two circuits, and it will be timed.

“It is marked and stewarded and maybe run or walked at your leisure.

“Dogs are welcome but must be on a lead at all times.

"All finishers receive a medal and cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entry fee is £10 for adults or £5 for children, aged 11 and under.

Participants can enter beforehand or on the day from 9.30am.

Prizes will be awarded to the first runner with a dog, the first male and female to finish, the first child (aged 11 and under) and the first child to finish who lives in Great Dalby.

Refreshments will be available throughout the event.

Email Ruth at [email protected] or call her on 01664 569290 or 07930 028043 to get entry forms or more information.

Follow the event on the ‘Great Dalby Dollop’ Facebook page.