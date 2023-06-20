Runners warming up for a previous Hamilton Fun Run in Melton

The event, at Hamilton Tennis Club, off Sandy Lane, is being held with a family open day on Sunday August 20.

This will be the eighth fun run and open day at the club, which celebrates its centenary this year.

The run is over 5km and its suitable for everyone, from experienced runners to first timers to dog walkers.

Marshalls and first aiders will be on the course and a medal will be awarded for all finishers.

Runners go off at 11am with the rest of the day’s activities beginning at noon.

Other attractions will be face painting, inflatables, a table magician, barbecue, tombola, a cake stall and raffles.

Proceeds will go to the LOROS hospice.

