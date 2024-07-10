A previous edition of Hamilton Fun Run in Melton

Entries are being taken now for this year’s Hamilton Fun Run in Melton Mowbray next month.

The event is part of a family fun day at Hamilton Tennis Club on Sunday August 18 with lots of activities lined up.

The 5km run begins and finishes at the club, which is on Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane, with the start at 11am.

Organisers hope to welcome runners, joggers, walkers and dog walkers, old and new, to help support this year’s chosen charity, which is the British Heart Foundation.

Participants in fancy dress at a previous Hamilton Fun Run in Melton

Organiser Patrick Wainwright has special reason for wanting to help the charity after having successful open heart surgery last year.

He said: “ I am walking the course this year to raise money and it’s a great opportunity to give something back for the fantastic care I experienced.”

The family activities will kick off at noon with a bouncy castle, soft play, hair braiding, face painting, tombola, cake stalls, raffle and a pop-up shop from Melton Sports.

As well as the bar and barbecue, there will be live music in the afternoon from popular local artist Katie Rose, followed by Steve Wallbanks in the evening.

Visitors will get a chance to try the new fast-growing sport of Pickle Ball, which combines the skills used in tennis, table tennis and badminton.

Four courts will be available as well to play tennis.

Click HERE to sponsor Patrick.