Enjoy a cream tea at town centre Melton church

By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Sep 2024, 17:50 BST
Cream teas being served at a previous event at St John's Church, MeltonCream teas being served at a previous event at St John's Church, Melton
The popular annual cream teas event takes place at St John’s Church in Melton Mowbray this weekend.

It will be in the church memorial garden, weather permitting, on Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm.

As well as offering delicious cream teas for only £5, church members have been busy baking home-made cakes for the event.

There will also be a raffle and bric-a-brac stall for the bargain hunters.

The event is organised by Friends of St John’s Church, who are raising funds to help build a church and community hall.

Chair, Frances Levett, said: “A lot of hard work is going into making this an enjoyable event.

"The weather has been challenging this year, and we hope it will stay fine for us because until we build the hall we don’t have a place indoors to retreat to.

"I’m sure we’ll have a great time though, as always.”

This is the first of an autumn programme of events organised by Friends of St John’s.

Next up, on Saturday September 14, is the Ride and Stride sponsored cycle and walk, when the Thorpe End church will be open until 1pm.

You can pick up church information sheets and register on the door till 6pm.

On Friday September 20, at 7.30 pm, there will be a talk on Monks and Ale Brewing, given by the manager of Mount St Bernard Brewery, with a £5 entry and free samples.

A Local Viking Heritage talk will take place on Friday November 8, at 7.30 pm, given by Professor Stephen Harding, one of the UK’s leading experts in Norwegian Vikings. It is £5 entry and pre-booking is strongly advised.

Next up is a concert by Melstrum Ukulele orchestra on Friday November 15, at 7.30 pm, featuring the talented Melton-based players and singers. Entry for this is £7.

The year is rounded off on the weekend of December 7 and 8, from 10am until 4pm, with the popular annual Christmas Wreath Festival.

Wreaths can be made out of any materials by adults, children and businesses. There is a small charge to enter the competition and it is free to enter the church and view the exhibition of wreaths.

