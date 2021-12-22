Engineering company’s expansion at Melton business park will create jobs

An aerial view of the Old Dalby Business Park.

The RBC Group has just signed a 10 year lease on a further 51,000 square feet of factory space at the Old Dalby Business Park.

The deal extends the RBC Group’s presence at the business park to almost 200,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation, which includes its current headquarters at Unit 3, one of Europe’s largest remanufacturing facilities.

Colin Lowe, of the RBC Group, which operates five additional depots across the UK, said: “We are delighted to have acquired additional space at Old Dalby Business Park.

The Hortons' units at Old Dalby.

“Old Dalby has been our home for many years, and as we execute our plans to grow the business and invest for the future, our signing of a long-term lease demonstrates our continued commitment to the local community and UK innovation.

Mr Lowe added: “Moreover, as RBC Group expands, we will be creating jobs in cutting-edge fields from manufacturing to artificial intelligence, developing the future of automated retail and, in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

The new lease with engineering and technology firm means the 39 acre business park, which is owned by independent property company Hortons’ Estate, is fully let.

The park, which offers a range of warehousing and manufacturing accommodation from 2,000 square feet to 135,000 squatre feet, is home to companies such as Toyota Material Handling UK Limited, Funbikes and East Midlands Pharmaceutical.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons, said: “We are very pleased that RBC Group has chosen to commit to Old Dalby as the location for the continued expansion of its industry leading services.”

“Like many of our occupiers on the business park, we have developed a positive working relationship with the team at RBC Group and look forward to supporting their growth and development in the years ahead as the business continues to evolve and expand.