End of an era as veteran councillor stands down from Melton Borough Council

Pam Posnett, who is standing down as a Melton borough councillor this week after 20 years

She decided not to stand in tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) local elections after representing Melton Newport ward since 2003.

Pam, who remains a county councillor, was awarded an MBE for her services to the community and received her honour from Prince Charles, who will shortly be crowned King.

Reflecting on her decision to stand down, she said: “It was not an easy decision and quite sad in some respects when I decided not to stand in the local elections this time.

“I have represented Newport Ward for 20 years, and it has been an honour and a pleasure to do so.

“I have honestly enjoyed all of it, and I can’t thank residents enough for putting their trust in me during this time.

“There have been highs and lows and certainly at times we haven’t always got what we wanted, but together we have carried on.”

Pam said her highlights at Melton Council were her term as Mayor and representing the borough at civic events all over Leicestershire.

She has been a founding member at many community organisations over the years and remains committed to them.

“I started the Friends Of The Country Park 20 years ago and I am so pleased to say that under the stewardship of Jane Wilson, working with Melton Borough Council, it continues,” said Pam.

“Working with the local community, police, education and other agencies, I was part of the group that started Melton Learning Hub, a facility that provides our young people with an alternative curriculum, allowing them to remain in education, helping with exams and preparing them for college and employment.

“I have always enjoyed working with young people and in the past had a Young Mayor, started a youth council and supported a group of youngsters to raise all the funds for the town’s skate park.”