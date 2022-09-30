Emergency services deal with three-vehicle collision in Melton

Emergency services attended the incident

A car, a van and a lorry were involved in the incident, which happened on the stretch between the junctions with Norfolk Drive and Victoria Street, which led to long tailbacks through the town.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a three-vehicle collision shortly before 1pm.

"Officers are at the scene.”

Two crews of firefighters from the Melton fire station attended the incident with one person trapped inside a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A casualty was extricated by the fire service shortly after 2pm and is in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

No information has been given on whether any of those travelling in the vehicles were injured in the collision.