Elliott's gruelling fundraiser dressed only in Speedos and a cowboy hat
Elliott Hampson has already raised nearly £4,000 for mental health charity, Mind, as he walks from Liverpool to Cambridge.
He visited Melton en route this week and caught up with family members, including his proud aunt, Greeba Heard.
Greeba told the Melton Times: “It is amazing what Elliott is doing – in nothing but a pair of Speedos and a cowboy hat.
“He received overwhelming support from everyone he met in Melton.
"The All Things Nice cafe refused to take payment for his breakfast and Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe gave him two free pork pies to help fuel him.”
Elliott (24), who lives in Merseyside, suffered from depression for many years and survived a traumatic overdose earlier this year.
He turned his life around after getting support from mental health consultants and hopes his fundraising will inspire others to seek help when they need it.
He has already completed The Three Peaks Challenge in his trademark trunks and hat and plans to do a skydive when he reaches Cambridge.
Elliott commented: “As someone who has suffered with a long battle and struggle with mental health problems i have decided to raise awareness and push my self to the limit to raise as much money as I possibly can for the cause by doing all I can to give back to everyone in the industry who is out there helping people every single day.”
Click HERE to sponsor Elliott.