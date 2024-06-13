Zafran Khan - the Labour candidate for the Melton & Syston seat at the July 4 General Election

Zafran Khan has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the new Melton and Syston constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Mr Khan said: “I have been diligently making connections and contacts over the last 14 months since I applied to contest the seat.

“I am here to serve our community and have been humbled by the welcome the voters have given me so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Melton, Syston and the surrounding villages mean a great deal to me.

“When I was young, I spent lots of time here, exploring the countryside with my uncle Simon, who lived in Melton. I’ve also lived in rural north Leicestershire and will move here should we win the election.”

Mr Khan (44) grew up in the East Midlands and went to university in Manchester before working in the events industry.

He lists the environment, volunteering and helping children and young people through sport as his main interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Khan said he would prioritise cutting crime and better community support for flood victims.

“Things that matter to people are threatened with closure like the St Mary’s maternity unit or Melton College and Theatre,” he explained.

“I’m passionate about our environment and will prioritise stopping water companies from polluting our rivers and brooks, and I’d protect our green spaces.”

He added: “People are struggling with the cost of living, inflation, and high mortgage rates brought about by the Tories and 14 years of complete mismanagement of our economy.

“I want to deliver economic stability for Melton and Syston; supporting local businesses who tell me they need more help so that our towns can thrive.”