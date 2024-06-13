ELECTION 2024: Zafran Khan - Labour
Mr Khan said: “I have been diligently making connections and contacts over the last 14 months since I applied to contest the seat.
“I am here to serve our community and have been humbled by the welcome the voters have given me so far.
“Melton, Syston and the surrounding villages mean a great deal to me.
“When I was young, I spent lots of time here, exploring the countryside with my uncle Simon, who lived in Melton. I’ve also lived in rural north Leicestershire and will move here should we win the election.”
Mr Khan (44) grew up in the East Midlands and went to university in Manchester before working in the events industry.
He lists the environment, volunteering and helping children and young people through sport as his main interests.
Mr Khan said he would prioritise cutting crime and better community support for flood victims.
“Things that matter to people are threatened with closure like the St Mary’s maternity unit or Melton College and Theatre,” he explained.
“I’m passionate about our environment and will prioritise stopping water companies from polluting our rivers and brooks, and I’d protect our green spaces.”
He added: “People are struggling with the cost of living, inflation, and high mortgage rates brought about by the Tories and 14 years of complete mismanagement of our economy.
“I want to deliver economic stability for Melton and Syston; supporting local businesses who tell me they need more help so that our towns can thrive.”
