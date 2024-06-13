Pete Morris - Reform UK's candidate for the Melton & Syston seat at the General Election on July 4

Pete Morris is the Reform UK candidate contesting the Melton and Syston seat at next month’s General Election. He puts his case here:

“I was born and brought up in Melton and have never lived more than 20 miles from Melton Mowbray.

“I trained as an engineer, and I ran two companies in the area for many years until my retirement, when my grandson took over.

“I was brought into politics by the Brexit issue which I felt strongly about, then again when I realised Covid 19 was man made for a reason.

“Two years of research on the subject stirred my anger. There are many of us now, that will never take an MNRA injection again.

“Many now believe the ‘safe and effective’ slogan was a complete lie by investors in the research that led to the manufacture and release of the virus and the potentially harmful so-called vaccines that made billions from vaccine sales.

“There are cover-ups like we have never seen before that need investigating and the perpetrators held to account.

“We listen to the lies of the old parties like (we will control immigration) when they have no intention of doing so.

“We are seeing travel restrictions like 15-minute neighbourhoods and ULEZ, plus cameras everywhere and ridiculous 20mph speed restrictions.

The big one for me, however, is the ruining of our great nation with mass immigration, taking our traditions, religions and culture.

Reform UK is the only party that will fight back at the globalists like WEF, which orchestrates these evils.