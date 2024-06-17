ELECTION 2024: Matt Shouler - Rejoin EU
Everyone agrees Brexit has failed.
But the big parties are ignoring it. Melton and Syston people know what experts said all along: Brexit is making us poorer.
Melton and Syston are rural capitals of food, where importers and exporters want rid of Brexit red tape and charges.
Our farmers deserve their EU subsidies back.
Our countryside needs its EU environmental protections back.
Our NHS needs to employ EU staff without extra red tape.
Our local economy needs the EU investment we used to get.
Our children deserve their EU citizenship. And we deserve to travel in Europe without long queues and roaming charges, just like we used to.
Brexit has poisoned national politics, and twisted the people’s will.
The Brexit con, that 52 per cent voted for, is not what has happened. In this election, the Conservatives cannot win nationally. And Labour cannot win in Melton and Syston. So a vote for either big party is wasted.
Brexit was a con trick. It was meant to make us richer but it is making us poorer. 64 per cent of British adults already agree it was a mistake.
On July 4, please vote Rejoin EU.
