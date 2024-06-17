ELECTION 2024: Marilyn Gordon - Independent
In addition, I am also a born-again Christian, which means that I have been fully immersed in water in a Baptism in the name of the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
One of my main aims is to help solve the problem of illegal prosperity migrants entering our shores in boats.
Consider all the young men coming to our shores on illegal boats from Muslim countries – we don’t know who are the extremists and who are not. This is an invasion!
Look at the numbers of migrants arriving in illegal boats into Europe. The Muslim extremists want ‘Sharia Law’ to be incorporated throughout the whole world. We are a Christian nation founded upon Christian values – let’s remain that way.
Some of my other aims:
Keep the United Kingdom united – as it says in Matthew 12.2 “Every Kingdom divided against itself will be ruined”.
Build up Military Forces.
More Policing on the streets, stop two-tier policing.
Support the NHS – retain it in the public sector.
Promote British values in schools.
Retain our historic assets.
