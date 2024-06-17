Marilyn Gordon - Independent candidate for the Melton & Syston seat at the General Election

I am a true Meltonian, born and bred, and have an adult son. I was a local ward councillor for Melton Borough Council between the years 1999 and 2003, 2011 and 2015 and I was elected again last year to serve Melton Dorian. I was also Mayor of the Borough of Melton between 2013 and 2014. I also stood as a candidate for the Parliamentary Election in 2015 for the Melton and Rutland Constituency.

In addition, I am also a born-again Christian, which means that I have been fully immersed in water in a Baptism in the name of the Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

One of my main aims is to help solve the problem of illegal prosperity migrants entering our shores in boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consider all the young men coming to our shores on illegal boats from Muslim countries – we don’t know who are the extremists and who are not. This is an invasion!

Look at the numbers of migrants arriving in illegal boats into Europe. The Muslim extremists want ‘Sharia Law’ to be incorporated throughout the whole world. We are a Christian nation founded upon Christian values – let’s remain that way.

Some of my other aims:

Keep the United Kingdom united – as it says in Matthew 12.2 “Every Kingdom divided against itself will be ruined”.

Build up Military Forces.

More Policing on the streets, stop two-tier policing.

Support the NHS – retain it in the public sector.

Promote British values in schools.