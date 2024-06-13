Edward Argar - the Conservative candidate for the Melton & Syston seat at the General Election

Edward Argar (Conservative) said: “I seek your support to serve as MP for the new Melton and Syston constituency, an area I know well, a large part of which I represented from 2015 as MP, until Parliament was dissolved for the election.

I care passionately about our area, our communities, public services, and people.

My wife, Tish, and I live in the constituency, like you; we use these services, like you.

Previously, I worked in business, was a school governor, an elected councillor, and sat on an NHS Board.

If elected your MP, my plan focuses on:

Improving local services, including transport (funding for the southern leg of Melton's bypass, and tackling safety hotspots near Bottesford), health (more services in Melton Mowbray Hospital, alongside a second Melton GP practice); investment in local schools; and in tackling flooding.

I would also continue to oppose over-development, support our farmers and village rural services, and work to protect our countryside.

Other priorities would be backing for our police to tackle crime and ASB; backing defence with a 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 spending pledge; backing pensioners' security with the Pension Triple Lock Plus; supporting further action tackling illegal migration; and backing your family's economic security by securing further investment in our local economy, jobs, high streets and Melton town centre.

But most importantly, I'll always be your voice locally and nationally, working for you, on your side.

With a track record of delivery, but more to do, please lend me your vote on July 4 to secure a bright future for Melton and Syston.”