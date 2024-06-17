ELECTION 2024: Dr Teck Khong - Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Without central party dictating to me, I am accountable to you, the people of Melton and Syston. As your MP, I would be here to serve the needs of the constituents across a whole range of issues free from party whip or
inappropriate influence from mainstream media, powerful globalists and supranational organisations such as WHO and WEF. I will truly be your voice in
Parliament.
Government compliance with unelected supranational bodies like WHO without consulting you has damaged livelihoods, harmed lives and caused excess deaths.
Climate Change Agenda with its Net Zero policies impoverish and enslave us.
Labour encouraged mass immigration while Conservatives’ inability to deal with illegal immigration is ruining the stability of our country.
Government should respect our rights and freedoms.
Ill people can’t see a proper GP in a timely manner and those people who have to attend A&E face unacceptable waiting times for treatment.
NHS Dentistry is virtually non-existent. Our health service is on its knees because our politicians have no clue. I can’t stand by anymore. Without health, every endeavour and every ambition become irrelevant.
No doctor or politician in my 40-year career as frontline GP has a clear overview of healthcare and insight into policy failings. No-one has offered cogent remedial solutions.
Elect me and I will fight with every fibre of my being to fix our NHS, serve the people and save our country!
