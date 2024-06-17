Dr Teck Khong - Alliance for Democracy and Freedom candidate for the Melton & Syston seat

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom is unlike any other party. It is an alliance of independent and patriotic candidates.

Without central party dictating to me, I am accountable to you, the people of Melton and Syston. As your MP, I would be here to serve the needs of the constituents across a whole range of issues free from party whip or

inappropriate influence from mainstream media, powerful globalists and supranational organisations such as WHO and WEF. I will truly be your voice in

Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government compliance with unelected supranational bodies like WHO without consulting you has damaged livelihoods, harmed lives and caused excess deaths.

Climate Change Agenda with its Net Zero policies impoverish and enslave us.

Labour encouraged mass immigration while Conservatives’ inability to deal with illegal immigration is ruining the stability of our country.

Government should respect our rights and freedoms.

Ill people can’t see a proper GP in a timely manner and those people who have to attend A&E face unacceptable waiting times for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Dentistry is virtually non-existent. Our health service is on its knees because our politicians have no clue. I can’t stand by anymore. Without health, every endeavour and every ambition become irrelevant.

No doctor or politician in my 40-year career as frontline GP has a clear overview of healthcare and insight into policy failings. No-one has offered cogent remedial solutions.