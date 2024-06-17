ELECTION 2024: Alastair McQuillan - Green Party
If you are among the many who are fed up with politicians who seem out of touch and under-delivering, you're not alone.
The Green Party hears you loud and clear.
Take, for example, our NHS, health, and social care. The Green Party is committed to defending our NHS and ensuring access to free healthcare for all.
We will push for a properly funded system that reduces waiting times and makes access to care more straightforward.
Or consider the housing crisis. We have tangible plans to end this crisis, offering protection for renters through rent controls and an end to no-fault evictions. We want to transform the planning system so new developments come with excellent community services.
Green MPs will push to bring water companies back into public hands to stop sewage dumping and protect our beautiful rivers and coastlines.
The Green Party also understands the pressing need to address the rising cost of living. That's why we are proposing practical steps like increasing universal credit by £40 a week and raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour for everyone over 16.
Our manifesto also outlines our most up-to-date commitments to fight climate change and protect our natural world.
We believe in a fairer tax system, where those with the broadest shoulders carry more of the financial burden.
