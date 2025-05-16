Duo prepare to drive across Europe in a £500 car

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th May 2025, 10:24 BST
Paul Holmes (left) and Luke Booth with their £500 Knight Rider vehicleplaceholder image
Paul Holmes (left) and Luke Booth with their £500 Knight Rider vehicle
Two friends from Melton are preparing to drive a £500 car across Europe to raise money for charity.

Paul Holmes (43) and 27-year-old Luke Booth have entered the Skinflint Rally – an endurance event which challenges drivers to get from Calais on the coast of France to Slovenia.

They will be one of 25 teams taking part in the event, in September, with all sponsorship proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Paul told the Melton Times: “We have brought a vehicle worth no more than £500 and will decorate it in a unique way with sponsorship.

“We will be driving through some amazing scenery, starting from Calais and driving through several countries finishing in the stunning town of Bovec in Slovenia.

"We have had had family members with Alzheimer’s, including Luke’s auntie who is currently from the disease, so we want to raise as much we can.”

The Toyota they bought for £500 has been dubbed the ‘Knight Rider’ and is emblazoned with the many local sponsors the duo have attracted for the challenge.

"It’s been an incredible journey so far, and we’ve already received generous support from local sponsors, as well as £315 in donations to our JustGiving page for the Alzheimer’s Society,” added Paul.

The following companies are sponsoring the car – Sign Right Creative, Melton Computers, L&H Exhausts Ltd, Thai@34, Mobile World, Elysium Detailing, Tuckwood Designs, The Berkeley Arms at Wymondham, Access All Areas training CIC.

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/luke-and-paul-2 to sponsor Paul and Luke in the Skinflint Rally.

