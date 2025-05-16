Paul Holmes (left) and Luke Booth with their £500 Knight Rider vehicle

Two friends from Melton are preparing to drive a £500 car across Europe to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Holmes (43) and 27-year-old Luke Booth have entered the Skinflint Rally – an endurance event which challenges drivers to get from Calais on the coast of France to Slovenia.

They will be one of 25 teams taking part in the event, in September, with all sponsorship proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul told the Melton Times: “We have brought a vehicle worth no more than £500 and will decorate it in a unique way with sponsorship.

“We will be driving through some amazing scenery, starting from Calais and driving through several countries finishing in the stunning town of Bovec in Slovenia.

"We have had had family members with Alzheimer’s, including Luke’s auntie who is currently from the disease, so we want to raise as much we can.”

The Toyota they bought for £500 has been dubbed the ‘Knight Rider’ and is emblazoned with the many local sponsors the duo have attracted for the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been an incredible journey so far, and we’ve already received generous support from local sponsors, as well as £315 in donations to our JustGiving page for the Alzheimer’s Society,” added Paul.

The following companies are sponsoring the car – Sign Right Creative, Melton Computers, L&H Exhausts Ltd, Thai@34, Mobile World, Elysium Detailing, Tuckwood Designs, The Berkeley Arms at Wymondham, Access All Areas training CIC.

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/luke-and-paul-2 to sponsor Paul and Luke in the Skinflint Rally.