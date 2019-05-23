Ducks away for the Rotary Club of Melton

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray are hoping for another bumper fundraising day when they hold their annual duck race on Monday (May 27).

Each year, the event raises money for local Rotary supported charities and this year promises to be the same, with around 1,000 ducks available.

Tickets will be on sale in the Market Place on Saturday and at the Melton Show and Festival on Sunday and Monday, from 10am.

The event, which is due to start at 2.30pm, will start in the river close to Play Close - it will be signposted.

Organiser Adrienne Holland said: “We are hoping lots of families will line up on both sides of the banks to watch.

“Rotarians have waded in the water to check health and safety and we have worked on how to create a river flow this year.

“It’s always good fun to watch the ducks launched from the nets at the start.”