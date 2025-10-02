Police officers and volunteers at the horse-worrying operation at Great Dalby

Drivers have been given advice on passing horse riders safely on rural roads as part of a campaign near Melton Mowbray.

Officers from the Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Policing team conducted Operation Snaffle at Great Dalby with the aim of raising awareness of how to drive safely on narrow country lanes where motorists are more likely to encounter horses.

The event also used a vehicle from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) which is used to teach interactive safety lessons.

The rural policing team posted on their Facebook page: “Unfortunately the standard of driving was below standard and 11 close passes were recorded.

“The aim of these Ops are to educate, not prosecute, so everyone stopped (and passengers) were given the opportunity to speak with police and then take a seat in the LFRS Hazard Express, where they viewed a virtual reality video that puts them in the saddle to experience what riders go through when vehicles spook horses.

“The recurring theme (albeit not from all stopped) is that people didn't realise or thought they had passed the horse safely!”

Advice to drivers who come across horse riders is to slow down to 10mph, be patient and do not sound your horn or rev the engine, pass wide when safe to do so (two metres is safe) and drive away safely.

Riders are asked to be alert to your surroundings at all times, use hand signals to communicate, wear hi-vis and reflective equipment, be courteous (allow traffic to pass) and be polite (make eye contact and thank drivers).

Last year, The British Horse Society had 3,118 incidents reported to them – 81 per cent of these were caused by a vehicle passing too close or too fast.

This includes 97 horses and 80 people that were injured and, sadly, 58 horses lost their lives on our UK roads.

On their Great Dalby operation, the rural policing team added: “We've had some really positive feedback from motorists and horse riders about the operation, which is designed to ensure everyone can use our roads safely.”

“We are all entitled to use the roads safely, we all want to arrive at our destinations safe and well, expect the unexpected!”