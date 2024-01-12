Motorists are advised that the A46 near Melton will be closed overnight this month to allow the carriageway to be renewed.

The A46 between the Widmerpool and Six Hills turnings IMAGE: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Work began back in September on both carriageways of the major route between Six Hills and Widmerpool.

The project is being carried out in six phases, and the first two – on both carriageways between Six Hills and Dalby – are already finished following overnight working.

The third started on the southbound carriageway between Dalby and Willoughby in the first week of January, also overnight.

The six phases of work being carried out on the A46 near Melton IMAGE: National Highways

Overnight closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageway will continue from Monday to Friday from 8pm to 6am until Thursday, January 25 for completion of phase three and the installation of a contraflow required to complete the last three sections.

National Highways project manager, Kyle Morley, said: “This scheme will result in smoother, safer journeys for road users by extending the life of the concrete carriageway.

"The work is progressing well and the installation of the contraflow means we can now work round the clock to complete the project more quickly for the benefit of road users and local communities and businesses, especially those who front directly on to the A46.

“Once the contraflow is in place, we are advising road users to be alert to the changing road layout, to allow extra time for their journeys and to adhere to the 40mph temporary speed limit which is there for their safety as well as that of our workforce.”

The next phase to start will be phase four on the northbound carriageway between Dalby and Willoughby, followed by phase five from Willoughby to Widmerpool on the northbound carriageway and phase six from Widmerpool to Willoughby on the southbound carriageway.

Further overnight closures will be needed for between one and two weeks at a time to enable contraflow phases to be switched as work progresses along the road.

During overnight closures traffic will be diverted via the A606 and A607 through Melton Mowbray or, occasionally, on the A52 eastbound to Grantham, the A1 southbound to the Harlaxton turn off and the A607 towards Melton Mowbray.

As Leicestershire County Council have diversions in place around Melton Mowbray during the next two weeks – linked to the closure of the A606 at Burton Lazars – any necessary alterations to the A46 diversion route will be clearly signed, the authority says.

There will be 24-hour diversions in place for any entry or exit slip roads which are closed when they are located within a contraflow section.

Signed diversions will be in place via local roads.

Access to businesses, farms and houses that front directly on to the A46 will be maintained with owners escorted through the works.

A free 24/7 recovery service will be in place for all road users.

Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys while the work takes place and to familiarise themselves with diversions if an entry or exit slip road they would normally use will be closed because it falls within a section of contraflow.