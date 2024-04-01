Emergency services attended the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which was reported on the A52 Grantham Road, at its junction with Belvoir Road, at 10.21am.

The collision involved two vehicles – a white Honda Jazz, which was travelling along Belvoir Road, and a white Mercedes SLK, which was travelling on the A52 towards Grantham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Jazz was seriously injured while the Mercedes driver sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment. A passenger in the Mercedes was uninjured.

The A52 was closed between the Barkestone Lane junction and the Castle View Road turn as emergency services dealt with the aftermath at the scene. The road has since been reopened.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Channelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation unit, is overseeing the investigation.

He said: “While a number of drivers did stop following the collision, I am still keen to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed what happened as we understand there were other motorists passing at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who may witnessed the collision of saw the vehicles beforehand.

“Alternatively, if you have a dash cam in your vehicle which may have captured something related, please also get on touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 186 of April 1.