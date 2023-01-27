Driver in hospital after collision in village
A motorist was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday) after two vehicles were in collision in a village near Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:19pm
The incident, Wymondham, resulted in Main Street closed for several hours.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision at 3.57pm on Thursday in Main Street, Wymondham.
"Two vehicles were involved and one of the drivers was taken to hospital.
"No further information on their condition is known.”
The road was finally reopened to traffic shortly after 7pm.