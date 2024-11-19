Dozens plough through the Great Dalby Dollop mud
The field included some Stilton Striders, canicross runners with dogs and lots of children and villagers at Moscow Farm, which gave everyone glorious views of Burrough Hill throughout the course.
At the end of the 5km course, participants enjoyed drinks and cakes and they were presented with medals with rosettes, while the dogs were given treats.
Organisers would like to thank all the volunteer helpers on the day.
The first 5km man home was Peter Allen, in 22mins 38secs, while Lucy Rathbone (23.40) was the leading woman over the distance.
The winner over 10km was Luke Knowles, who crossed the finish line in 46.51.
Other results: 1st runner with a dog – Tom Bennett in 17.33 minutes; 1st villager – Oliver Mann. in 27.55; 1st child - Isaac Fryer. In 27.59.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.