Dozens plough through the Great Dalby Dollop mud

By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:56 GMT
Runners and walkers at the start of the Great Dalby Dollop 2024 at Moscow FarmRunners and walkers at the start of the Great Dalby Dollop 2024 at Moscow Farm
Runners and walkers at the start of the Great Dalby Dollop 2024 at Moscow Farm
Almost £1,500 was raised for the village’s St Swithun’s Church by the 125 runners and walkers in Sunday’s Great Dalby Dollop.

The field included some Stilton Striders, canicross runners with dogs and lots of children and villagers at Moscow Farm, which gave everyone glorious views of Burrough Hill throughout the course.

At the end of the 5km course, participants enjoyed drinks and cakes and they were presented with medals with rosettes, while the dogs were given treats.

Organisers would like to thank all the volunteer helpers on the day.

The first 5km man home was Peter Allen, in 22mins 38secs, while Lucy Rathbone (23.40) was the leading woman over the distance.

The winner over 10km was Luke Knowles, who crossed the finish line in 46.51.

Other results: 1st runner with a dog – Tom Bennett in 17.33 minutes; 1st villager – Oliver Mann. in 27.55; 1st child - Isaac Fryer. In 27.59.

