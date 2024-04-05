Dozens object to new camp site plans near Belvoir Castle
The Caravan and Motorhome Club has submitted a planning application for the 150-pitch park off Sedgebrook Road at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, which would extend an existing caravan site.
Covering 10 hectares, the new site would provide space for 140 touring caravans and 10 camping pitches, as well as the construction of 15 glamping properties.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A reception building and toilet block is also proposed with accommodation on site for staff – plans say six full-time and two part-time employees would be employed there.
Belvoir Castle would be within walking or cycling distance.
The applicants estimate that the development would generate an extra £3.88 in spending in the local economy.
But residents have written to planners, South Kesteven District Council, in their droves, complaining that the planned access road and surrounding single track country lanes are not suitable for the camper vans and towed caravans and that the site would ruin the quality of life for local people.
Others fear the site would have a detrimental impact habitat on wildlife and their habitats.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Concerns have been raised by a number of residents about the pressure it would put on the existing road network, particularly the A52 where a number of road collisions have happened recently.
The applicants say a new vehicular access will be created from Sedgebrook Road, with the existing vehicular access from the Dirty Duck pub car park permanently closed, with visitors queuing within the site whilst waiting to check in.