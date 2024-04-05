Vale of Belvoir news

The Caravan and Motorhome Club has submitted a planning application for the 150-pitch park off Sedgebrook Road at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, which would extend an existing caravan site.

Covering 10 hectares, the new site would provide space for 140 touring caravans and 10 camping pitches, as well as the construction of 15 glamping properties.

A reception building and toilet block is also proposed with accommodation on site for staff – plans say six full-time and two part-time employees would be employed there.

Belvoir Castle would be within walking or cycling distance.

The applicants estimate that the development would generate an extra £3.88 in spending in the local economy.

But residents have written to planners, South Kesteven District Council, in their droves, complaining that the planned access road and surrounding single track country lanes are not suitable for the camper vans and towed caravans and that the site would ruin the quality of life for local people.

Others fear the site would have a detrimental impact habitat on wildlife and their habitats.

Concerns have been raised by a number of residents about the pressure it would put on the existing road network, particularly the A52 where a number of road collisions have happened recently.