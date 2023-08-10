Dozens arrested this month for drink and drug-drive offences across Leicestershire and Rutland

Police are cracking down on drink-drivers

Officers are conducting their annual summer campaign to crackdown on motorists who get behind the wheel while under the influence.

In just the first nine days of the campaign police say they’ve taken into custody 25 drink-drivers six drug-drivers and six motorists who failed to provide a specimen – seven of these arrests were made were following a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “Already, far too many drivers have chosen to get behind the wheel and put themselves and the lives of others in danger.