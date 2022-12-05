Dozens of drink and drug drivers arrested in first week of police winter campaign

The county force say they have detained 33 drink-drivers and eight drug-drivers, including one who was more than three times the legal limit.

This year’s drink/drug-drive campaign has been launched earlier to coincide with the World Cup with so many people enjoying a drink while watching the televised football from Qatar.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership, said: “Despite our repeated warnings this is a very disappointing start to our latest campaign.

"Over 40 drivers have made the wrong decision to get behind the wheel while over the limit and been willing to put themselves and other innocent people at risk.”

While 25 of the arrests have been made in Leicester city, a number of drivers have also been detained across Leicestershire county and Rutland.

Police have sent out a message encouraging drivers to enjoy the football responsibly and, if they are out celebrating with friends at their homes or at pubs in the area, to think about how they will get home safely.

