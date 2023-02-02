Double awards success for Whissendine's ​V P Princess Wedding Cars

VP Wedding Cars owner Timothy Sawyer holding the TWIA awards.

​V P Princess Wedding Cars, based in Whissendine Road, motored off with two major honours at a national industry awards ceremony.

The company has won the top titles for the national Wedding Transport Supplier Of The Year and the East Midlands Wedding Transport Supplier Of The Year at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).

A spokesperson for the company said: “A significant part of the judging process is based on verified customer feedback.

"We would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all our fantastic Brides, Grooms and family members.

"Without our loyal customers taking their time to vote for our business we simply would not be here today, receiving the National Winner Award.

He added: “Without the support of the local community, our hardworking team and drivers but more importantly our wonderful customers, we would not have been able to enter these prestigious TWIA Awards.”

"Like so many businesses, our industry suffered greatly in the heat of the pandemic however we believe it has made VP Princess Wedding Cars more focused and even more dedicated to provide the best. Winning the 2023 National Award shows we are back, stronger and even more ambitious to exceed our customers’ expectations.”