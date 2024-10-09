Dogs Trust: Six perfect pooches looking for forever homes near you

MAX

Three-year-old Max the Pointer Cross is full of energy, with bags of potential. Max can be a bit nervous and is looking for a home in a quiet area where he can do his own thing. He is looking forward to doing some training with his new owners.

MOLLIE

Mollie is a gorgeous two-year-old Border Collie Cross, looking for lots of love and attention. She is a very sweet dog, she loves to play fetch and is looking for a big garden to play in, and quiet walks where she can explore new places.

BOBBY

Eight-year-old Bobby is a sensitive crossbreed looking for an adult only family, who can help him gain his confidence, and give him the TLC he deserves. Bobby gets nervous around other dogs, so is looking to live in a pet free home, and in a quiet area where he can explore on his walks.

USHER

Usher is a three-year-old Akita, who can be a little aloof around people, but once he lets his true self shine through you’ll see him as the cute, goofy lad he is! His new family will need to be confident around excited dogs, and in return you’ll gain an incredibly sweet and loyal companion!

CINDERS

Cinders is a four-year-old Labrador Retriever Cross who is looking to be the only pet in the home, but is friendly with everyone she meets. Cinders loves a fuss, and is a very sweet girl who likes to run around and play with her toys.

DANCER

Dancer is a gorgeous Lurcher, who is looking for his forever home to settle down into. He is always full of joy and excitement when greeting his favourite people, and always wants to greet other dogs out and about.

•Find out more about the dogs being looked after at www.dogstrust.org.uk

1 . Dogs Trust CINDERS Cinders is a four-year-old Labrador Retriever Cross who is looking to be the only pet in the home, but is friendly with everyone she meets. Cinders loves a fuss, and is a very sweet girl who likes to run around and play with her toys. Photo: DT Photo Sales

2 . Dogs Trust BOBBY Eight-year-old Bobby is a sensitive crossbreed looking for an adult only family, who can help him gain his confidence, and give him the TLC he deserves. Bobby gets nervous around other dogs, so is looking to live in a pet free home, and in a quiet area where he can explore on his walks. Photo: DT Photo Sales

3 . Dogs Trust MOLLIE Mollie is a gorgeous two-year-old Border Collie Cross, looking for lots of love and attention. She is a very sweet dog, she loves to play fetch and is looking for a big garden to play in, and quiet walks where she can explore new places. Photo: DT Photo Sales

4 . Dogs Trust USHER Usher is a three-year-old Akita, who can be a little aloof around people, but once he lets his true self shine through you’ll see him as the cute, goofy lad he is! His new family will need to be confident around excited dogs, and in return you’ll gain an incredibly sweet and loyal companion! Photo: DT Photo Sales