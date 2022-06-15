DogFest event returns to Belvoir Castle

DogsFest at Belvoir Castle

Matt’s Q&A is one of the highlights of the event, which takes place next weekend, on June 25 and 26, and which is aimed at dog lovers and owners.

The festival will also have over 100 shopping stands and lots of fun-filled activities from flyball to dog diving, as well as food and drinks stalls serving everything from gourmet burgers to hand-baked cupcakes.

Visitors will also be invited to get their pets involved in various challenges, including an agility course and hay bale racing.

Ahead of his appearance, TV star Matt said: “Dogs have always played a huge role in my life, so I can’t wait to spend time at a festival created just for them and like-minded people. DogFest sounds like a great day out.”

As well as shopping for dog clothing and accessories, visitors can get advice from the industry’s leading professionals, including behaviourist Adem Fehmi and Dr Scott Miller plus dog gurus provided by Dogs Trust.

Dr Scott Miller said: “I’m delighted to be at DogFest this year to offer advice to dog lovers both old and new.

"With the pandemic we’ve seen an increase in dogs being a welcome addition into people’s homes, but over this difficult time often the normal avenues of advice and support have been hard to gain access to.

"I’m really happy to be able to offer my expertise so dog lovers can ask their questions and gain invaluable knowledge so they can be the best pet owners they can be.”

For those interested in re-homing a dog in need, Dogs Trust will be hosting a ‘Village Green’ where visitors can meet dogs looking for a new forever home.

There will also be an action-packed main arena with demonstrations from hugely talented canines and trainers while a Crufts freestyle winner will be showing off her dancing dogs in the obedience ring and showcasing the latest tips and tricks to teach your dog.

There are a variety of ticket options for the event, including weekend adult admittance at £35 or online advanced tickets for families from £58.