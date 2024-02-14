Melton garages

The Garage Demand Survey has been created not only to gauge how many people would like to rent council-owned garages but to also identify key locations that could benefit from investment and refurbishment, in response to this identified need.

The results will inform considerations on upgrade works for garages located in popular sites, including new roofs, new doors and repairs to walls, to bring the garages back to a good standard and to bring derelict garages back into use ready for letting.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “We are planning to invest money in our garages and your involvement in this survey is important step in telling us what locations you want to see us invest in.

"Garages can offer much needed and low cost vehicle storage space and we are keen to make sure that we invest in the right ones, in the locations that will meet future need and demand.”

The survey is open until 11.59pm on Monday March 25 and work to refurbish and improve garages will start later this year based on feedback.

Residents can get involved by completing the survey at: www.haveyoursay.melton.gov.uk/housing-and-community-services/council-garage-demand-survey

